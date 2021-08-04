Keeping its promise, the Wellsville Lions Club dedicated a historical marker to Gabby Hayes, the famous sidekick in Western movies, on Monday.
Over the last several years the Wellsville Lions Club’s civic improvement committee has worked to inform the community and visitors about Wellsville’s history by installing informative historical markers. In all, eight signposts have been erected at various spots throughout the village.
The project has been spearheaded by Jim Raptis, retired businessman and Lions Club member since 1956. Raptis has served as president of the club and, at age 91, is looking for his next sign project.
The blue metal two-sided signs are built by Sewah Studios of Marietta, Ohio, and cost approximately $1,800. Raptis, with the help of local historians, supplies the text to be placed on the signs. The civic improvement committee foots the bill.
Hayes is Wellsville’s most famous adopted son.
He was born in nearby Stannards in his father’s hotel in 1885, the third of seven children born to Elizabeth Morrison Hayes and Clark "John" Hayes. Although his birthplace is specifically Stannards, in his later years Hayes always gave Wellsville as his birthplace and the village embraced him as a native son.
An outstanding baseball player in high school, he worked in the local oil fields for a time. As a young man he was drawn to the theaters and vaudeville stages of Wellsville, and in 1902 he left home at 17 and joined a stock company passing through town. On his way to becoming an accomplished actor he traveled with a circus and became a successful vaudevillian and serious stage actor. History has it that Hayes was so successful that by 1928, at age 43, he was able to retire. However, in 1929 he lost his fortune when Wall Street crashed.
At the urging of his wife, he headed for Hollywood where he would climb to fame once again, this time on the big screen, as the grumpy, outspoken "Gabby" sidekick to western stars such as William Boyd, John Wayne and Roy Rogers.
He was consistently named as one of the top 10 western actors in movie polls and was listed as one of the Top Ten Money-Making Western Stars for 13 years.
In 1950 he moved to television, starring along with Roy Rogers and Dale Evans. In the mid 1950's he starred alone in "The Gabby Hayes Show" and became a favorite of children worldwide.
Throughout his life Hayes would return to his old stomping grounds in Wellsville and Stannards and delight young and old alike with his tales, autographs and visits to old friends.
George “Gabby” Hayes died in February 1969 in Los Angeles and was buried in Forest Lawn Cemetery in the Hollywood Hills. He is remembered as a movie star and as Gabby Hayes with two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Raptis was quick to say that the project would not be doable without the help of the Wellsville Department of Public Works and Supervisor Bill Whitfield.
“They suggest the site for the sign, dig the hole and do all the work of installing the sign,” Raptis said.
The Gabby Hayes sign was received during the winter after the pandemic delayed its manufacture. The various activities of the public works department this summer prohibited the installation until now.
Raptis said he is not sure about the subject or the location of the next historical sign and that he welcomes public input.
So far, the signs have reflected the contributions of Gardner Wells, David A. Howe, Gertrude and William Jones, the development of the area with Tan Bark City, the Erie Depot, Fassett House and Island Park — and now Gabby Hayes.