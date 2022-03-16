OLEAN — A full-time manager to run and market the Cattaraugus County-Olean Airport could be on the way.
During the Common Council’s finance committee meeting Tuesday reviewing the proposed 2022-23 city budget, Department of Public Works Director Bob Ring said the proposal calls for $85,000 in personnel services to operate the airport — the additional $25,000 boost over the current budget to make the airport manager position a full-time post.
“I think it’s really necessary to not run into personnel problems,” Ring said, noting the current manager, Bruce Crandell, has been employed by the city for over 50 years and is only a part-time employee. Having Crandell help train his replacement would be beneficial, Ring added.
In addition, helping bring more business to the airport will likely be part of the post.
“That person could also help promote the airport,” Ring said, adding college degree programs aimed at airport management cover such needs.
The airport has a proposed budget of $236,100, while revenue from fuel sales and expected raises in hangar rents are expected to bring in about $160,000.
The budget is the first one proposed in recent memory to keep the facility at a deficit of under $100,000. In the 2015-16 city budget, the $281,000 of airport expenditures were almost double projected revenues. In the 2019-20 budget, the gap was narrowed to about $100,000.
Outside of the budget, up to $200,000 in work is needed on one of the T-hangars at the airport, Ring said. Aldermen inquired about vacancy rates at the hangars to see if the upgrades were justifiable.
“There’s a waiting list up there now,” said city Auditor Lens Martial.
Alderman Jason Panus, R-Ward 2, who is also a pilot, said there is money being left on the table at the airport.
“If you have more hangar space up there, you’ll sell more fuel,” said Panus. “Its potential is far behind because we don’t have the hangar space, so we don’t sell fuel.”
Ring said the cost is more than $1 million, but officials said there could be funding available to offset much of that cost in the near future.
Mayor Bill Aiello announced that the city was notified Tuesday of an additional $790,000 over five years in federal airport aid through the infrastructure bill passed in December. He was unsure exactly what types of projects could be funded under the program, and the city’s airport consultants are working on the details.
Aldermen were pleased with the news and encouraged the mayor to look at a new hangar as an option.
“If we have a waiting list, if we’re fighting a battle for creating new revenue strings, that would be a great option if it’s eligible,” said council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5.