OLEAN — The Olean area hasn’t set any record high temperatures on the handful of days this month that it’s reached into the 50s.
But the area has hit record lows three times since Jan. 31.
According to Olean city’s wastewater treatment plant, a record low for Jan. 31 was minus 13, while there were record lows of minus 12 on both Feb. 6 and 7.
It won’t get that cold in days to come, but enjoy the at least partial sun and possible high of 35 today if you can, because it will likely be the last sunny, above-freezing day for a while.
“Right now it’s looking at least like several inches of snow (tonight) and a mix of sleet with a high in the lower 30s,” said Kirk Apffel, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Buffalo.
A continuing chance of snow is expected for the Olean area through Friday evening to Monday afternoon.
It may also seem like we’ve had our share of snow this season and you’d be right. To date, the seasonal snowfall has measured 46.9 inches of snow, compared to 36 inches on this day in 2021.
That snow may be an issue as spring comes along, as the Allegheny River was at 11.11 feet and rising, while on Feb. 23, 2021, it was just 1.52 feet and rising. The Olean area is under a flood watch until 7 o’clock tonight.
Temperatures won’t get much better going into the weekend, with a high Friday in the low 30s and a low Friday night of 12. It will stay cold with a high Saturday of 28. A low of 18 overnight will lead to temperatures hovering around 33 degrees during the day Sunday, before plummeting to a low of 8 Sunday night and only rising to 26 on Monday.