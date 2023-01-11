SALAMANCA — Sue Fries has submitted her resignation as a member of the Salamanca Board of Education, the third to do so in fewer than two years.
The school board accepted Fries’ resignation Tuesday during its regular meeting. She cited medical concerns as her reason for stepping down.
“Recent health issues have interfered with my ability to make monthly meetings and I feel that it is only fair that I resign and allow someone who can be present to take over my position,” Fries wrote in her letter.
Fries’ resignation is the third by a board member since the summer of 2021. Barb Sande resigned in February 2022 and Dr. Meghan McCune submitted her resignation in August 2021. Both Sande and McCune resigned because they moved out of the area.
Board president Theresa Ray expressed thanks for the time Fries had spent on the school board. She was first elected in 2018 with her term expiring later this June.
“We wish her the best of luck,” Ray said. “I do want to acknowledge all the time and effort that she put onto the board, and that she’s going to be missed.”
Dr. Mark Beehler, district superintendent, echoed Ray’s sentiments, saying Fries was a terrific member who contributed significantly to the district.
“One thing I don’t think people recognize is the amount of time it takes to be a member of the school board,” he said. “While we thank Sue individually, we really should collectively thank all our members on our regular basis.”
Fries has lived in Salamanca most of her life. She attended Prospect Elementary School until sixth grade, when the family moved to Cleveland, Ohio, where she graduated from John Marshall High School and then graduated from Central City Business Institute in Syracuse in 1970, with an associate degree.
She returned to Salamanca and worked for the Salamanca Press for 15 years. She went on to work for 31 years at the Cattaraugus County Board of Elections, serving as Republican Commissioner for 19 of those years, retiring in 2016.
Fries said that it had been an honor to be elected by the residents of the city of Salamanca, and she is proud of the work done on the school board.
“I truly believe that the Salamanca school district has made great strides to improve the culture of the school and our community,” she said. “I would like to take this opportunity to thank you all for your service to the board and to wish you all the best as you move forward without me.”
Ray said the board discussed what to do about the vacancy and decided to leave the seat open until the board election in May.