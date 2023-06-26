Friendship students are National Book Challenge Top 50 finalists

FRIENDSHIP — Local educators Angela Anderson and Ann Nickerson and their first-grade class at Friendship Central School are finalists in the 2022-23 National Book Challenge hosted by Studentreasures Publishing.
Each of the first-grade authors was recognized for their contributions to their book, “Let Love Rain,” which was published earlier this year through Studentreasures’ free publishing program.
To honor their achievement as authors of a Top 50 book, the class will receive a $50 gift card and each student will receive a published author certificate.
The class was inspired by acts of love and kindness when they created “Let Love Rain.” The first-grade authors put forth their best effort, researching, writing about and illustrating their kindness book, before they sent their completed pages to be published, Anderson and Nickerson said.
As finalists in the National Book Challenge, the class’s book was selected from entries across the country and awarded as a Top 50 book based on its originality, creative storyline and colorful illustrations, their teachers said.
This nationwide contest was open to more than 75,000 books that were submitted to Studentreasures for free publishing this school year.
“At Studentreasures, we are fortunate to witness tremendous creativity and talent from classrooms around the country and all students who publish a book,” said Chad Zimmerman, President and Chief Executive Officer at Studentreasures. “We especially congratulate Mrs. Anderson, Mrs. Nickerson and their students for earning this unique achievement and completing a project that provides lasting memories and a one-of-a-kind keepsake.”
The teachers said “Let Love Rain” sums up the children’s commitment to each other, making the world a better place and living up to the Friendship name.
The National Book Challenge provides an opportunity to win classroom grants, shine a spotlight on students and create proud, published authors. For over 25 years, Studentreasures has helped over 16 million students become published authors, and provides engaging, hands-on writing lessons in classrooms across the United States and Canada.
To learn more, visit studentreasures.com.