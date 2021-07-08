LITTLE VALLEY — A Friendship man was sentenced in Cattaraugus County Court Tuesday to 10 years of probation for his conviction of second-degree attempted criminal sexual act, a class E felony.
Joshua D. Cline, 24, was sentenced by County Court Judge Ronald Ploetz.
The incident occurred on Aug. 22 in the town of Hinsdale, when Cline attempted to engage in oral or anal sexual conduct with a youth less than 15 years old.
In another case, Michael Allen Burdic, 55, of Chaffee, was sentenced to a conditional discharge for his conviction of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony.
On Feb. 20, 2020, in the town of Persia, Burdic possessed substances containing a narcotic drug with an aggregate weight of one-eighth ounce or more.
Dalton Norris, 28, no address listed, pleaded not guilty to a class D felony, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, as well as seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor and criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor.
The incident occurred on June 15, 2020, in the city of Salamanca, when the defendant allegedly possessed a controlled substance with the intent to sell. The case was adjourned for motions.