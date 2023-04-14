FRIENDSHIP — Katherine Grace Lamberson is the valedictorian of Friendship Central School's class of 2023, while Claire Jane Calhoun-Mullen is salutatorian.
Katherine achieved a cumulative average of 97.526%. She is the daughter of Doran and Lori Lamberson, and will be receiving an advanced Regents diploma with honors.
She has been a member of the National Honor Society for her sophomore, junior and senior years and has earned high honor roll all four years. She has been actively involved in student government, holding the office of Student Council President throughout her freshman, sophomore, junior, and senior years.
Katherine participated in Band her freshman year and has participated in choir through all four years of high school. She was invited to participate in All-County Choir her freshman, junior, and senior years and Area All-State Choir her senior year. She has also played soccer and softball during her freshman, sophomore, junior, and senior years, as well as basketball during her freshman year.
Katherine has worked at the Friendship Food Booth at the Allegany County Fair for four years and has worked at Iva Ann’s On Main in Cuba during her senior year. She also plays guitar to accompany herself singing and performs live at various local restaurants as a hobby.
She will attend SUNY Geneseo where she will pursue a degree in biology education.
Daughter of Aaryn Calhoun and Ray Mullen, Claire achieved a cumulative average of 96.962%. She will graduate with a advanced Regents diploma with honors.
Claire has been a member of the National Honor Society for her sophomore, junior, and senior years and has earned high honor roll all four years. She has been actively involved in class and student government, holding the offices of Class President and Class Vice-President her freshman, sophomore, and junior years and the office of Student Council Treasurer during her senior year.
Claire has played soccer, basketball, and softball throughout her freshman, sophomore, junior, and senior years. She has also worked at the Friendship Food Booth at the Allegany County Fair during her junior year.
She will attend SUNY Geneseo where she will pursue a degree in psychology.