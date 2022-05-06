ALLEGANY — Members Friends of Rachel at Allegany-Limestone High School helped raise more than $1,500 for Ukraine relief with their unique fundraiser that culminated Friday with a sea of blue and yellow T-shirts — the colors of the Ukrainian flag.
Friends of Rachel teamed with Studio 4 East to design and sell apparel designed to not only show support for Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russia, but to raise funds to aid Ukrainian refugees.
Terra LaCroix, advisor to Friends of Rachel, said mopre than $1,200 was raised from the clothing sale and Studio 4 East added a donation to bring it to $1,500. “I am still receiving donations via mail as well,” she said.
The school district held one of its regular jeans days Friday to raise funds for scholarships and local families in need. Money raised Friday was added to the Ukraine fundraiser, LaCroix said.
Anyone that would still like to donate to support Ukraine citizens, can write a check to "Friends of Rachel," and send it to the Allegany-Limestone High School, 3131 Five Mile Road, Allegany, NY, c/o Terra LaCroix.