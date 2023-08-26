OLEAN — The Friends of the Olean Library are gearing up for the 5th annual Read Between the Wines fundraiser to benefit the Olean Public Library, set for 7 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at the library.
Tickets may be purchased at the library for $25, or two for $40. Designated drivers pay $10.
The Friends of the Library is a group of dedicated volunteers who work year-round to provide financial support to the library. They also assist at library programs, as well as running some of their own popular events, including the annual bookmark and poetry contests, both of which are coordinated with local schools.
The Friends also run the Born to Read program, providing new books and other literacy materials to newborns at Olean General Hospital.
For this feature, Library Director Michelle La Voie interviewed Friends of the Library board member Mary Giardini, who has served on the board for seven years. They discussed Mary’s reasons for serving and why she feels this work is important.
• What is the mission of the Friends of the Olean Library?
Giardini: Our purpose is to promote library activities on behalf of the Olean Public Library. This includes maintaining a membership of individuals and businesses who are interested in increasing, improving and publicizing the resources and services of the Library; sponsoring events; increasing public support and use of libraries; encouraging and soliciting gifts for the Library; and establishing and maintaining funds to accomplish those purposes.
• Why are libraries important?
Giardini: Libraries are fundamental public resources. Over the years, libraries have transitioned from the traditional building where a person could borrow books, to a place where a person can come to use the internet, get help with finding and applying for jobs, meet with tutors, and explore interest groups in a free, non-judgmental environment. Libraries, and the programs that many offer, are a necessary link for society to a larger community.
They also provide a place of temporary respite for those who need a bit of quiet, a safe place to meet with friends after school, a place to go in the summer when it’s hot or in the winter to get out of the cold. When used appropriately, a library is a home where many of your needs can be met.
• What inspired you to join the Friends and volunteer to serve on its board?
Giardini: After my husband passed away, I was looking for a way to fill my extra time. I have long said that if a person has free time, they should find some way to use their skills for the benefit of others. A few hours of our time could mean everything to someone else. I realized that I needed to put my words into action and do something meaningful.
Reading and books have always been near and dear to my heart, so I looked into volunteering at the library. I got in contact with a friend (Carole McNall), and she invited me to a meeting at the Library. I thought I was going to be trained to shelve books and do other things like that but to my surprise it was a Friends board meeting. After the meeting, Carole (who serves as the group’s vice president) asked if I was interested in staying and I said yes!
I believe that I was led to this group by a higher power because my skills in communication and fundraising were needed and my love for books was a huge motivator.
• What are some Friends activities that you see as particularly worthwhile and why?
Giardini: Part of our purpose is to raise money to supplement public funding for the “extra” things the Library offers. I love that we can do things such as give out material to new parents with our Born to Read program; provide reading incentives for our younger patrons, and crafting materials for programs that benefit people of all ages; support the Teen Room, giving kids a place to go and something constructive to do after school; provide funds for presentations and events, and group activities that help adults find a supportive circle of friends.
When we do fundraisers or events, or mail out the annual appeal letter, the funds gathered help us to help others.
• You are also a board member on the Friends of Libraries Section of the New York Library Association. Can you talk about what led you to serve in this capacity and what kind of work they are involved in?
Giardini: The Friends of Libraries Section (FLS) is a group of highly motivated individuals whose mission is to connect and inspire Friends groups in all types of libraries to support the New York library community. In 2020, the Friends of the Olean Library was nominated and won the FLS Daniel W. Casey Library Advocacy Award for our fundraising efforts, especially our wine tasting.
The members of FLS were so impressed that they asked me to present at the New York Library Association annual conference, which I did. Just three months later they asked me to fill a vacant seat on their executive board. Now I’m in my second term, and on the committee for membership retention and marketing, and the Enos Scholarship committee.
• How can community members join and/or help the Friends of the Olean Library?
Giardini: Our Friends group is always looking for others who would like to help at our events, participate during special celebrations, write advocacy letters or even come up with new ways to support our Library. Our membership envelopes are available in the Library, and we have a newsletter that comes out twice a year. We would love to have your input and contact information.
It could be as simple as baking something for our wine tasting or writing a letter in support of the Library’s budget. Maybe you’d like to volunteer to sort books for our book sale or gather donations. Perhaps you have our next big idea!
• Can you give us a little preview of what’ll be happening at the upcoming Read Between the Wines fundraiser?
Giardini: At this year’s wine tasting, our guests will enjoy a wide variety of wines. We have a special guest small business attending … Bee Spit Meadery, who will be there selling their mead! In addition to the wines, we will have light snacks, a basket raffle and great conversations with your friends, new and old! To make the night even more special, Alex Cole will be performing. If you haven’t heard him perform, he might actually be the star of the night! Please come out and join us for this annual fundraiser.
• Is there anything else you’d like readers to know?
Giardini: Please advocate for our Library and tell others of the good work that is being done and offered. Can’t make it to the Library? Their audiobooks can be downloaded in the middle of the night when the building is closed. Give your Library a try and you will find a love for this public resource.
The Library hopes you will consider helping the Friends in their mission by becoming a member, giving a donation or volunteering to help at their events. For more information, follow the Friends of the Olean Library on Facebook or call the Library at (716) 372-0200.