ANGELICA — You don’t have to live in Angelica to appreciate the beauty of this historic village. And now, the Friends of the Angelica Free Library have made it even easier by turning a remarkable photograph of the Park Circle Gazebo into a jigsaw puzzle.
Friends founding member Tammy Wise says, “This limited-edition puzzle makes a perfect gift. Not only will folks enjoy several ‘piece-ful’ hours completing their puzzle, but the funds we raise will pay for new library programs in 2022.”
The colorful 345-piece, 12-inch by 18-inch jigsaw puzzle, is available for a donation to the Friends of $20 ($18 for Friends members). Shipping is available.
To place an order, email to angelicalibraryfriends@gmail.com, message on Facebook at Friends of the Angelica Free Library @AnglicaLibraryFriends or send a check by mail to Friends of the Angelica Free Library, P.O. Box 113, Angelica, N.Y., 14709.
Orders received by Dec. 10 will be fulfilled before Christmas.