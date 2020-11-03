OLEAN — The local Friendly’s restaurant appears not to be in danger of closing as the parent company filed for bankruptcy protection over the weekend.
Massachusetts-based Friendly Ice Cream Corp. filed for reorganization under Chapter 11 in a federal court in Delaware on Sunday, and on Monday announced it would sell its assets to Amici Partners Group in a deal pegged at around $2 million.
COVID-19 was to blame, company officials said, which affected operations locally. The Olean location had been closed this spring and summer due to the pandemic, reopening in August.
“Over the last two years, Friendly’s has made important strides toward reinvigorating our beloved brand in the face of shifting demographics, increased competition, and rising costs,” said George Michel, CEO of FIC Restaurants in a press release. “We achieved this by delivering menu innovation, re-energizing marketing, focusing on take-out, catering and third-party delivery, establishing a better overall experience for customers, and working closely with our franchisees and restaurant teams.
“Unfortunately, like many restaurant businesses, our progress was suddenly interrupted by the catastrophic impact of COVID-19, which caused a decline in revenue as dine-in operations ceased for months and re-opened with limited capacity.”
The Chapter 11 filing is meant to speed up the sale process, officials said, with a court hearing expected in mid-December on the sale plan.
According to the filing, the company has around 60 corporate restaurants and serves as franchisor on another 86 locations across New England and the Mid-Atlantic, as well as several locations in South Carolina and Florida. The firm reported it estimates assets at between $1 million and $10 million, while liabilities are estimated at $50 million to $100 million. Apart from secured debt in the form of loans, unsecured claims against the firm are mostly from trade accounts payable, notably suppliers.
It is not the first time the 85-year-old chain has filed for bankruptcy. Equity firm Sun Capital Partners, which took over in 2007, filed Chapter 11 and closed 63 restaurants in 2011.
In addition, abrupt closures occurred in April 2019, with 23 sites closing, including 14 in Upstate New York. The closure of restaurants in Jamestown and the Buffalo area left Olean as the only location west of the Finger Lakes region.
Dozens of retailers and restaurant chains have declared bankruptcy in 2020. Fortunately for local workers and shoppers, several firms have announced they would continue operations in the Olean area.
J.C. Penney Co, which filed for protection in May, indicated that the site in the Olean Center Mall would not be among the 242 to be closed. GNC declared bankruptcy in June, announcing that 11 stores in New York — including sites in Jamestown and the Rochester area, but not in Allegany — would close.
Along with Friendly’s, other restaurant chains including Ruby Tuesday, Chuck E’ Cheese and California Pizza Kitchen announced closures related to bankruptcy. The largest Pizza Hut franchisee, NPC Holdings, filed bankruptcy in July, announcing up to 300 restaurants would close.
While unconnected to NPC’s bankruptcy, all 17 Pizza Hut locations in Western New York — including Olean — run by Liverpool-based Hospitality Restaurant Group closed in late July.