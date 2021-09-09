Free WiFi now available at Lincoln Park

OLEAN — Those who visit Lincoln Park for the farmer’s market, live music or just to enjoy the greenery can now do so with free access to the internet.
The City of Olean welcomed new business Impact Internet to the community Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony as the internet provider’s WiFi became available for all to use in the park.
Mayor Bill Aiello thanked Impact Internet for their investment in the community and the complimentary WiFi for patrons of the park.
“This facility is used every day now,” the mayor said, referring to the farmer’s market structure. “I believe it’s going to be an economic driver for us as we move here.”
In addition to Lincoln Park, Aiello said Impact Internet will also provide free WiFi at War Vets Park and Bradner Stadium.
Melody Madigan of Impact Internet said they appreciate having partnerships with the various city entities in order to offer something like free WiFi in the parks.
“We’re very excited to be a part of the Olean community,” she added.