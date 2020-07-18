Free webinar on heat stress in cattle slated for Tuesday, Wednesday

Just like humans, cows can become stressed in the extreme heat that has settled across New York this summer.
Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Southwest New York Dairy, Livestock and Field Crops Program invites dairy producers and employees across the state to join a free webinar on heat stress in dairy cattle on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m.
A second webinar in Spanish will be offered on Wednesday at the same time.
“Heat stress is an important management consideration for the health, profitability, and efficiency of a herd,” according to Alycia Drwencke, dairy management specialist, with the SWNY Dairy, Livestock, and Field Crops Program.
“The upcoming webinars will share information on key indicators of heat stress in dairy cattle and strategies dairy producers can use on their farms to mitigate its effects,” said Drwencke, who will lead the webinar with Margaret Quaassdorff, another dairy management specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension.
Both webinars will be moderated by Kathy Barrett, with the Cornell PRO-DAIRY program.
For more information about the heat stress webinars, contact Drwencke at (517) 416-0386 or email her at amd453@cornell.edu.
No registration is requireded. To join the English webinar visit: https://tinyurl.com/ycqa8w35. For the Spanish webinar visit: https://tinyurl.com/yd7o9edg.
Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Southwest New York Dairy, Livestock, and Field Crops Program specialists help provide research-based resources and support during this challenging time.
Their team of four specialists includes Katelyn Walley-Stoll, farm business management — 640-0522 or kaw249@cornell.edu; Joshua Putman, field crops — 490-5572 or jap472@cornell.edu; Alycia Drwencke, dairy management — (517) 416-0386 or amd453@cornell.edu and Amy Barkley, livestock management — 640-0844 or amb544@cornell.edu. While specialists are working remotely at this time, they are still offering consultations via phone, text, email, videoconferencing and mail along with socially distanced site visits.
They are also providing weekly updates with timely resources and connections via email and hardcopy and virtual programming.
For more information, or to be added to their notification list, contact Walley-Stoll, the team leader, or visit their website swnydlfc.cornell.edu.
The Southwest New York Dairy, Livestock, and Field Crops Program is the newest Cornell Cooperative Extension regional program and covers Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Steuben counties.