BELMONT — Remember the guy in the khaki shirt and shorts who braved close calls with dangerous wildlife and played with monkeys on "Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom" television show?
That guy was Stan Brock and in 1985 he started RAM — Remote Area Medical — which is coming to Belmont Saturday and Sunday. RAM offers free medical care in several areas including medical exams, blood work, dental and vision, for anyone.
RAM offers a variety of services and what is offered at one clinic may be different than what is offered at another. Clinic Coordinator Audra Fitzgerald explained that the community which invites RAM to come into an area selects what services will be offered.
At Genesee Valley Central School there will be medical services including exams, women’s health, bloodwork and more. Dental services including cleaning, fillings, extractions, and x-rays will be offered and there will be a Vision clinic with exams, eye evaluation and glasses made right on the premises. The clinic will also be offering Covid-19 vaccines and boosters.
The health care workers who man the clinic are all volunteers. Fitzgerald explained that they come from a variety of areas including practicing practitioners, medical schools with specific programs, and retired physicians. The local community pays for only the room and board of the 30 volunteers who are part of the program which is headquartered in Tennessee. The remaining volunteers, upwards of 200, come from the community.
This is the second year RAM will have come to Belmont and this year the personnel are staying in Cuba. They are currently preparing for a clinic in Greenwich this weekend. RAM clinics have taken place all over the country and in South America and the Bahamas.
More than 400 attended last year’s RAM Clinic in Belmont. Fitzgerald urged that people get there early, the parking lot will open at midnight, and RAM personnel will be in the parking lot questioning those attending to find out what services they require.
“They will pass out tickets to get the people into the right lines to make things faster,” Fitzgerald said. “People should come prepared with the medicines they require and food and drink.”
The clinic is for everyone, there is no need for ID cards or insurance information. It is free. The clinics are made possible through donations and the Mutual of Omaha.
A list of the volunteer opportunities for RAM is posted on the RAMUSA.org website.