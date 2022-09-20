Stan Brock

Stan Brock (April 21, 1936-Aug. 29, 2018) was a British philanthropist who founded Remote Area Medical in 1985.

 Provided

BELMONT — Remember the guy in the khaki shirt and shorts who braved close calls with dangerous wildlife and played with monkeys on "Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom" television show?

That guy was Stan Brock and in 1985 he started RAM — Remote Area Medical — which is coming to Belmont Saturday and Sunday. RAM offers free medical care in several areas including medical exams, blood work, dental and vision, for anyone.

