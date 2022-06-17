WEST CLARKSVILLE — In the giving spirit of their faith, the West Clarksville Baptist Church is continuing its community outreach today and Saturday with a free lawn sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at their church at 9003 County Road 5 (Daggett Hollow Road in Obi).
The free items include clothing, furniture, household items and more.
“This is the first year, a pilot program,” said Sue Barnes, a member of the church and the missionary group whose members came up with the idea. “It was an endeavor of one of the ladies in our church, Doris Kritzberger, who heard about it from another church that had done one. … We hope to continue with it next year.”
The church holds these outreach events for two reasons, Barnes explained. “We like to help supply the needs of the community, of the people around us. We also like to show Jesus’ love, he loves them and we love them. We do it to share the gospel with the community.
“We’ve had barbecues, hunter’s breakfasts and ice cream socials in the past. This year we’ve had free movie nights and popcorn.”
The last movie will be held tonight, but due to licensing regulations, they are unable to advertise what movie it is other than word of mouth. They hope to continue the monthly event in the fall.
Their next outreach will be Aug. 8-12 with Vacation Bible School. It will be held outdoors at the church, weather permitting.