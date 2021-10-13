Frranklinville's Case Lake

Case Lake near Franklinville.

 Rick Miller/Olean Times Herald

FRANKLINVILLE — A visit to colorful Case Lake on Lyndon Road in the town of Franklinville on a sunny Autumn day can be a relaxing experience.

Especially if you can experience the view along 2 miles of shoreline on the 71-acre man-made lake.

A playground area and pavilion overlook a kayak launch near the east end of the lake.

The lake is also a popular fishing area. Its stocked with trout by the state Department of Environmental Conservation. There are also large mouth bass.

It's also a popular place to watch American bald eagles and great blue heron.

You don't need a kayak to enjoy the colorful hills surrounding the lake. Just park your car in one of the parking three lots facing the hill you hink is most colorful.

