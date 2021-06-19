A new site — this one in Cattaraugus County — is being considered for a planned $500 million Great Lakes Cheese plant after the company gave up on a site in Allegany County.
A joint application for tax breaks for the planned cheese manufacturing facility at a site off Route 16 near the Franklinville-Farmersville town line is expected to be filed this weekend with the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency.
The IDA board of directors has scheduled a special meeting at 11 a.m. Thursday to consider a joint application from Schwab Land Holdings LLC of Freedom, the landowner, and Great Lakes Cheese.
The company had proposed leaving its current location in Cuba for a new 200-acre site in Belvidere near Interstate 86 in Allegany County, but that plan fell through over eminent domain issues that threatened to delay the project, as well as a lack of infrastructure to the site.
For the past three weeks, the Cattaraugus County IDA has been working on the project in a bid to find a site that fits the needs of Great Lakes Cheese in order to retain the current 230 jobs and add 200 new jobs in the area when the 486,000-square-foot cheese factory opens.
“Great Lakes is looking to stay local because they value their workforce,” Cattaraugus County IDA executive director Corey Wiktor said. “They looked at 80 sites in Allegany County.”
Cheesemaking has been ongoing in Cuba since the mid-1870s. Great Lakes purchased the plant from Empire Cheese in 1993. The company has said it wants to help repurpose the plant for other uses.
The new possible site would be about 25 minutes from the current Cuba cheese plant.
Wiktor said, “I don’t know where it will land. They continue to look at many sites. I want it to land in the Southern Tier. If not Allegany County, then we’ve got a site in Cattaraugus County.”
The IDA, Cattaraugus County lawmakers, state legislators and Empire State Development have been involved in what has become a team effort, Wiktor said.
The project would essentially double employment by the cheese maker, welcome news in a region where 400 jobs are being lost at Siemens Energy in Olean and 500 jobs at the state prison outside Gowanda.
“Our dairy industry can use this type of investment,” Wiktor said. The new cheese plant would buy millions of gallons of milk from farmers in the region every day.
The project would represent a $250 million investment in buildings and $250 million for equipment. There would be an undetermined number of construction and supply jobs.
“No one needs a shot in the arm more than our agriculture community,” Wiktor said. “If this project comes to fruition here, there not only will be the direct employment, but spinoff jobs.”
Wiktor said Great Lakes has used “amazing diligence” to find sites convenient for their employees.
“It’s not a done deal,” Wiktor. “They are still looking at other sites. I would like to think this site is near the top of the list. Empire State Development is involved. The county legislature is aware. This is a team approach. They (legislators) have been a huge driver of this project.”
Great Lakes is “very committed to their employees,” Wiktor said. “If it falls in Allegany County, great; if it falls in Cattaraugus County, so be it. Preserving the history (of cheesemaking) and the jobs in agriculture is the goal. If we can help them, great.”
Wiktor emphasized the IDA was not poaching a project from Allegany County.
“We’ve been contacted and acting as aggressively as we can as a team assisting Great Lakes Cheese the best we can,” he said. “It’s not a done deal. No land has been sold. It would be an amazing highlight to have a project of this magnitude in the region.”
Empire State Development is offering millions in incentives and the IDA may also underwrite some of the upfront costs of soil tests in order for Great Lakes officials to make a decision on the Cattaraugus County site.
Wiktor said there was ready access to water, electricity and natural gas at the proposed site east of Route 16.
The Allegany County site originally chosen for the plant was a cornfield on County Road 20, allowing for access to Interstate 86 and various necessary utilities. The site selection followed six months of review by IDA officials to find alternate sites, including ones in the town of Cuba.
But Great Lakes and property owners Charles and Elizabeth Bares of Ellicottville — who own the property through a holding company which allows a separate holding company owned by the couple to farm corn for a 3,000-head dairy farm in Cattaraugus County — were unable to come to a deal on the property, leading to the start of eminent domain proceedings in March.
The proposed action led to an online petition opposing the use of eminent domain with thousands of signatures, as well as a rally supporting the Bares at the county office building in April.
On June 2, Great Lakes said it was walking away from the planned site, officially citing the lack of adequate electrical infrastructure for the plant.