Judge's gavel
File photo

LITTLE VALLEY — A trial date was set Tuesday in Cattaraugus County Court for a Franklinville man charged with attempted murder after he spurned a plea deal and asked for a new attorney.

Craig J. Bubak, 20, was arrested by state police after a May 13 incident when he allegedly fired what authorities called a “ghost gun” at someone from Ischua Creek under the Elm Street bridge.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social