Franklinville couple open new True Value Hardward store

FRANKLINVILLE — A Franklinville couple began looking for a local business to invest in when they recently retired.
Pete and Sherrill Sciortino lived in New England, where they both worked for U-Haul, for many years, while maintaining a summer home in Franklinville.
Pete first moved from the Buffalo area to Franklinville with his family in 1989. His sons played sports at Franklinville Central School.
The Sciortinos moved to Franklinville in their retirement to be close to 14 grandchildren spread between Western and Central New York.
“We got a summer place here four or five years ago when Pete was close to retirement,” Sherrill said. “We recognized the need for a hardware store in Franklinville.”
Pete said the couple recently purchased the vacant Dollar Store next to the Franklinville Police Station on Route 16 and started talking to hardware store chains. They settled on True Value Hardware.
The store began its soft opening on May 1, Pete said. As soon as he walked outside and installed two open banners, people started slowing down and turning into the parking lot.
“People say, ‘Thank God you moved here,’” Pete said. “They really like a hardware store close by.”
Franklinville Mayor Harvie Soulvie and Deputy Mayor Michael Sikora stopped by the store on Monday to welcome the Sciortinos.
“There isn’t another hardware store within 20 miles,” the mayor said. “Before you’d have to go to Olean, Springville or Arcade.”
Sherrill, who is originally from Eldred, Pa., said, “We love it here. It’s nice to hear people talk and smile when they talk to you.”
The 8,000-square-foot store has about everything one would expect in a hardware store.
True Value corporate employees came to stock the store with several truckloads of merchandise. They were aiming for a May 1 soft opening and hit the date on the nose.
The store is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.