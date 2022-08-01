ST. BONAVENTURE — Twelve individuals from various Franciscan institutions across the world have graduated from the Franciscan Institute’s Padua Program for the training of Franciscan mission officers and leaders.

The announcement was made by Father David B. Couturier, O.F.M. Cap., director of the Franciscan Institute and the Padua Program during a prayer service July 28 marking the end of a yearlong program in Franciscan studies, organizational development, and Franciscan mission-based leadership training. 

