OLEAN — This weekend’s cleanup effort at Franchot Park is being pushed back at least a week.
The Olean Common Council agreed to move the cleanup —including repainting efforts and a mural on the handball wall — from this weekend to at least April 29, if not May 6 as the weather forecast for this weekend is unfavorable.
“We’re unsure about the weather — it’s looking cold and dreary and not conducive to painting,” Crawford said, originally hoping to use Earth Day as a motivator for volunteers to help. He said the new date is tentatively April 29, “and hope we don’t have snow” on that day.
Planned in March by Crawford and Jennifer Forney, R-Ward 3, officials hope to have Vincent Alejandro, a Cuba resident, paint a mural on the wall. In addition, BonaResponds volunteers plan to paint some of the city’s structures in an effort to help clean up the look of the South Olean park. General waste cleanup is also expected to be part of the plan, and community volunteers are being sought to assist in the effort.
Mayor Bill Aiello suggested that maybe the effort could be made to coincide with work on the childrens’ memorial near the park’s main entrance on June 11, but aldermen noted the availability of volunteers from BonaResponds would be limited, as many of the St. Bonaventure University students in the group do not live in the area and would be heading home after finals in May.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, aldermen opened up the possibility of redeveloping a North Olean residential property that has been on the city’s books for years.
Aiello noted that 301 W. Oak St., a three-unit structure on the corner of Spruce and Oak streets, has been in the city’s portfolio since 2015.
“We’ve had at least four individuals interested in this property,” Aiello said, suggesting that the city open the property up to a sealed bid with a minimum price. “We put it out there, and give them time to bid.”
Crawford suggested going with a request for proposal system, as opposed to a sealed bid, as the city has problems with some landlords and oversight is needed to keep it from becoming run down again.
“You put it in the terms that it’s owner-occupied, they fix it all up, they have 12 months to fix it up,” Crawford said. “I’m all for getting properties fixed up and back on the tax roll.
He noted the city followed such a procedure previously, seeing several city-owned properties being fixed up and made part of the community again. At least one was demolished at the new owner’s expense, saving the city thousands of dollars.
“It was very successful a few years back,” he said.
Aiello said he would be in favor of that system again, as well.
David Anastasia, D-Ward 7, who represents the Oak Street area, said one person approached him looking to restore it and move in himself, rather than just looking to turn it into a rental property.
“I’ve had several people in the last few years ask me about it,” he said, encouraging the council to move ahead.
Such a person would need to tour the property, Anastasia said, and Aiello said arrangements can be made for prospective buyers.