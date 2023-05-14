ST. BONAVENTURE — The thousands of St. Bonaventure University graduates, staff and guests seated in the Reilly Center Sunday morning received congratulations and words of wisdom from an unexpected speaker — U.S. Senator Charles E. Schumer.
After thanking and congratulating all the university’s faculty and staff as well as the parents and families for all they’ve done, Schumer turned to the graduates. “My advice for the Class of 2023 is simple: go for it.”
Schumer said the hundreds of graduates went through a difficult period during their college careers — most were freshmen when the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020 — and although life is returning to normal, there is still work to do.
“This is an era of profound economic and social change,” he said. “The good news of our changing world is this: your generation is better equipped than any other to adapt to these changes, to overcome the obstacles they present and seize the opportunities they afford you.”
Schumer previously made a surprise speech at Bonaventure’s 157th commencement in 2017. On Sunday, he shared a favorite story about a decision he faced after receiving his undergraduate degree about whether to travel around the world on a full scholarship or stay home for a woman he fell in love with. He chose love, and she dumped him by Labor Day.
After moping around for a few months, picking himself up and dusting himself off, Schumer said he decided to dedicate himself to public service and pursue his lifelong dream of running for office.
“You’re about to cast into the unknown. I know it may seem scary, but you have great assets — a great education here at St. Bona’s and loving families who will always have your backs through thick and thin,” he said. “It is my hope, it is my prayer and indeed it is my confidence that you will find true joy and true success in life.”
THE UNIVERSITY’S 163rd annual commencement ceremony saw more than 800 students walk across the stage and earn their diplomas, but one of them honored Sunday first came to St. Bonaventure in 1960 to major in biology with dreams of a career in medicine.
More than 60 years later, Fr. Dan Riley, O.F.M., was honored by his alma mater for opening more hearts than any doctor ever has, receiving an honorary doctorate of humane letters.
As the ceremony’s keynote speaker, Fr. Dan peppered his speech with numerous jokes, amusing side tangents and audience interactions, but continued to come back to the same messages of community, integrity and service.
“One of the good things (about St. Bonaventure) is that we look each other in the eye and get to know each other,” said Fr. Dan, a member of the Class of 1964. “If you don’t remember anything else, remember my love for you.”
In 1974, Fr. Dan founded the Warming House in Olean, the nation’s oldest student-run soup kitchen, while he was the assistant spiritual director at the university. In the 1980s, he founded Mt. Irenaeus, a Franciscan mountain community in Allegany County dedicated to contemplation and simple living for people of diverse backgrounds.
Luke Brown, ’89, a university trustee, presented Fr. Dan for his honorary degree.
“What can you say in 3 minutes about a person who’s meant so much to so many,” Brown said. “Fr. Dan is beloved by the Bonaventure community because of who he is and what he has shared with us for so many years. … He connects in a way with students that makes them know he sees each one as special and unique, making an imprint on their lives long after they’ve graduated.”
AT HIS first St. Bonaventure commencement as the university’s 22nd president, Dr. Jeff Gingerich said he could not be more honored to congratulate the Class of 2023 and present them with their degrees.
“I’ve gotten to know so many of you this year, and I’m deeply impressed by all your accomplishments, but even more importantly, by who you are as human beings,” he said.
Recalling a story from his first graduation ceremony as a faculty member, Gingerich said his 3-year-old daughter burst into laughter at seeing “Daddy wearing a very large dress and a funny hat.” He said the purpose of all the regalia and pomp and circumstance is recognition of the student’s extraordinary accomplishments and demonstration of their knowledge and morals.
“Graduates, know that whatever you do as you move forward in your journey, we love you and you will always have a home at St. Bonaventure,” he said. “In all that you do for the rest of your lives, I wish you peace and good.”
Gingerich also congratulated Riley on his honorary doctorate and for embodying the university’s values for so many years. “Father Dan Riley has been a friend, a mentor and a minister for so many present in this room and for so many around the world,” he added.
BREAKING WITH tradition, two degree candidates were selected as student speakers for this year’s commencement exercises rather than only one.
For the first time in school history, St. Bonaventure graduated more graduate students (421) than undergraduate (406).
Richard Christopher Vara of Houston, Texas, who received a Master of Arts degree in digital journalism, represented the graduate students. Vara was emotional in his address, talking about the racism he was subjected to growing up Hispanic in Texas, and the bullying he had to endure coping with dyslexia.
“I think to myself that this path I’m walking isn’t just for me. It’s for all those who were told that they couldn’t or weren’t allowed to because they were different,” he said. “I’m so grateful that this university has given me the tools, skills and education that I need to move forward on the next part of my new journey.”
Valentina Cossio Siles, of Seminole, Fla., who received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, represented the undergraduate students. Cossio Siles expressed why she thinks Bonaventure is unique.
“We are sent out into the world with the love and support of our friends, family, and this university to give that love back to those around us,” she said. “It’s not an easy task, but it is what sets us apart from other graduates.”
Also recognized at Sunday’s ceremony were:
Dr. Adam Brown, professor of elementary education, who was awarded the university’s Professional Excellence in Teaching Award.
Dr. Pauline Hoffmann, associate professor of communication, who was awarded the Professional Excellence in Community Service Award.
Ideal Bonaventure Students Ayushi Jain of Princeton, N.J., and Caroline Rozanski of Washington, Mich.; and Ideal honorable mentions Deandre Allen of Jamaica, N.Y., and Nikolas Figueroa of Bronx.