ALBANY (TNS) — A lawsuit filed this week by four military veterans against the state Office of Cannabis Management marks the latest case in which regulators of the nascent industry have been accused of violating the provisions of the law that legalized marijuana by prioritizing licenses for individuals with prior drug convictions.
The complaint filed in state Supreme Court accuses officials overseeing the rollout of assuming the role of the state Legisature by changing the rules that had established “the initial adult-use cannabis retail dispensary license application period shall be opened for all applicants at the same time.” The issuance of licenses was supposed to prioritize “social equity” applicants, which some have argued includes more than just those with prior marijuana convictions.
The four veterans collectively have served more than two decades in U.S. military branches. They argue the Office of Cannabis Management failed to follow New York’s Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA), in part by not issuing licenses to disabled service veterans and other minority groups.
The lawsuit invokes similar legal arguments to a case filed in March by a coalition of medical marijuana license holders and recreational market hopefuls whose civil complaint, which is pending, seeks a court order to open the retail licensing process “for all applicants immediately.”
Cannabis regulators have issued 463 conditional retail licenses to applicants with prior cannabis convictions — and to non-profit agencies that provide services in minority communities.
“It’s out of character for a veteran to sue the state to uphold a law,” William Norgard, a U.S. Army veteran and one of the plaintiffs, said in a statement issued by a public relations firm announcing the lawsuit. “We take oaths to defend the laws of our nation, and trust — maybe naively — that government officials will faithfully and legally execute those laws. What the Office of Cannabis Management is doing right now is in complete breach of that trust. As veterans, we know that someone has to hold the line.”
The lawsuits both assert that the cannabis regulators overstepped their authority by creating the licensing category for people with convictions because that decision was not approved by the Legislature. The petitions contend that move violates the state constitution.
The law legalizing marijuana established a goal of awarding 50 percent of all retail marijuana shop licenses for social and economic equity applicants, which regulators changed to priortize those with convictions.
“Service-disabled veterans are the only social equity group in the law not born into priority status, but a group to which anyone could belong,” said another plaintiff, Carmine Fiore, who served eight years in the U.S. Army and New York Army National Guard. “We are also the only priority group in the (law) that achieved its status by helping communities.
“It feels like we were used to get a law passed — a good law, one that helps a lot of people, as well as the state,” Fiore added. “Then, once it was passed, we were cast aside for another agenda.”
Fiore had secured a location in Suffolk County not long after the law legalizing marijuana went into effect in April 2021. But he said when regulators passed over service-disabled veterans in the licensing process, Fiore had to give up that location and lost his opportunity “to become a market leader on Long Island.”
The other plaintiffs are Steve Mejia and Dominic Spaccio, who both served six years in the U.S. Air Force.
A spokesman for the Office of Cannabis Management has said the agency does not comment on pending litigation.