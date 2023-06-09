ALFRED — Alfred State’s Sandy Burdick, Timothy Dickerson, Daniel Foster and Dan Jardine were honored with Pioneer Awards at the annual Recognition Celebration.
The Pioneer Award acknowledges those who have demonstrated commitment and dedication to the college’s mission and goals, have made contributions that have had a measurable positive impact on college operations, are seen as positive role models that show creativity and initiative, and have shown a consistent level of exceptional performance throughout their employment.
Burdick, the assistant director of student unions, has served Alfred State with distinction for over a decade. She has served on countless committees and her involvement and support of the college continues to increase. Her work post COVID has helped create a welcoming and supportive environment for students and their clubs.
Her support of civic engagement and student development on her own time has been a difference maker in so many lives. As a champion for Project Prom Dress, she has been key in the acquisition and disbursement of hundreds of dresses to the local community.
Dickerson, an assistant professor in the electrical, machine tool, and welding department, is credited for his ability to teach and advocate for his students. He also assists his colleagues, new or experienced.
Over the last year, he has mentored multiple new instructors as they begin their teaching careers at the Northland campus. He invites both instructors and students to Wellsville for training.
Foster, a supervising janitor, sets a consistent level of professionalism that is unmatched. His unbiased outlook on life and values is a trait to be admired.
The way Foster does his job and tends to the needs and wants of the custodial staff is exemplary. He treats his staff courteously and with respect, his door is always open for advice, and his service is first class and sets a high bar for future supervisors.
Jardine, the director of institutional research, has invested a considerable amount of time improving the data used in many departments on campus. He has proactively built, adapted, and streamlined data requests and provides exceptional data that assists every facet of the organization.
He is an exceptional leader that demonstrates a can-do attitude and will find a way to solve any problem that comes his way. He has and continues to make a difference at Alfred State.