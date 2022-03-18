Four Cattaraugus County maple producers are participating in New York’s Maple Weekend this Saturday and Sunday and again next weekend, March 26-27.
They are:
• Wright Farms, 9166 Laidlaw Road, Farmersville.
• Sprague’s Maple Farms, 1048 Portville-Obi Road, Portville.
• Boberg’s Maple, 2298 Edmunds Road, Delevan.
• Moore’s Maple Shack and Pancake House, 10444 Galen Hill Road, Freedom.
Participating maple producers are open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day on both weekends.
At Wright Farms, Bob Wright and his brother Rick Wright are in the middle of another maple season. The family has been producing maple syrup on the farm since 1840.
“I’ve been working in the maple business ever since I could hang a sap bucket on a spigot,” Bob smiles as he walks toward the sugar house. He and Rick took over the farm and maple business from their father Leon E. Wright.
Like other maple producers, the Wrights have been watching the temperature. Until early March, it was too cold for the sap to run. If it gets too warm for three days or so and doesn’t get down to freezing at night, the season could be over.
Last year warm weather and COVID-19 curtailed Maple Weekend for a second year in the pandemic.
“It’s been a fairly good start to the season,” Bob said. There were two good runs of sap this week. As of Thursday night they should have made about half of their 1,000-gallon goal.
The Wrights have about 8,000 taps and a vacuum system on about 50 or 60 miles of plastic tubing that snakes down from the maple stands.
A 3-year-old, 6- by 16-foot Leader Company evaporator replaced the old wood-fired evaporator their father installed in the 1950s. The new one is wood-fired, too.
Bob found that after installing their reverse osmosis system that removes water from the sap before it is sent to the evaporator the amount of wood needed to boil down the sap also went down. “Now we’re burning 30 cords of wood instead of 80 cords.”
The farm supplies the maple syrup for pancakes at the Western New York Maple Festival in Franklinville and will have a sales booth there as well.
Bob’s son Matthew is now the chief fireman charged with keeping the fire going during a boil.
“He’s keeping the tradition going,” Bob said. Matt has shown interest in the maple operation, while one of Rick’s daughters may be interested in the dairy end of the farm.
“Rick and I are kind of at the point where we’re waiting to see what the next generation wants to do,” Bob said.
The Wrights usually get around 100 visitors for a Maple Weekend. Visitors get to see the maple process and smell the sweet maple-laced steam that escapes the evaporator hood. They can also get samples of jacks wax or syrup on snow.
Visitors can buy fresh maple syrup, maple cream and a new maple dry rub at the store in the room next to the evaporator. They also sell through their website: www.wrightfarmsmaplesyrup.com.
At Sprague’s Maple Farms in Portville, owner Randy Sprague said they plan to start back up with wagon rides to the sugar house on the hill after two years off for COVID-19. The tour of the sugar house includes maple cake donuts and a view of a small wood-fired evaporator.
The wagon rides are “weather permitting,” Sprague said.
As far as this year’s maple season, Sprague said on Thursday, “We’re having a couple of really good days right now.” More days with above freezing temperatures during the day and below freezing at night will extend the season.
Sprague said nearly half of the season’s maple syrup has been processed. He’s a little worried about too much warmer weather.
Sprague’s maple products can be purchased in the gift shop at Sprague’s restaurant, online or on Sprague’s pancakes.
At Boberg’s Maple in Delevan, Joseph Boberg took over the operation from his father Frederick when he died about 10 years ago. This is the 65th year of the maple operation.
“Last year was terrible,” said Boberg, a Cattaraugus County legislator. “Everybody was down by a third or so” in production due to the weather.
“I’ve got about 1,100 taps and I’m looking to get 325-350 gallons of syrup,” Boberg said.
He’ll be giving tours and selling maple syrup for both Maple Weekends too.
A reverse osmosis machine can remove 600 gallons of water from the sap an hour. That results in a sweet savings for his natural gas bill. His 4 by 14 Vermont Castings evaporator makes between five and six gallons of maple syrup an hour and leaves a sweet smell in the sugar house.
Moore’s Maple Shack and Pancake House didn’t reopen the pancake house again this year due to COVID-19 concerns, but they are continuing to sell maple syrup out of their sugar house in Freedom.