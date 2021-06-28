OLEAN — Four area graduating seniors or recent graduates recently received the John J. Murphy Family Scholarship, managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
Nathan-Michael Gabler and Lauren Kielar, both of Olean High School, Zazeric Bell, of Otto-Eldred High School, and Laura Wilhelm, of Portville Central School, each received the John J. Murphy Family Scholarship.
The $10,000 scholarship is given in four annual increments of $2,500. The John J. Murphy Family Scholarship was established through a grant from the Communities Foundation of Texas and continued through donations from the late John J. “Jack” Murphy, former CEO and Chairman of Dresser Industries.
The annual scholarship is given with preference for a student pursuing a bachelor’s degree in nursing, engineering or business. The scholarship is available to area students from Allegany County and Cattaraugus County in New York state and McKean County and Potter County in Pennsylvania.
First preference is for students from the greater Olean area schools. Preference is also given to students whose family members are or have been employed by Dresser-Rand.
Gabler will attend West Virginia University to study biomedical engineering and neuroscience. Kielar will study integrative neuroscience at Binghamton University. Bell plans to study aerospace engineering at Purdue University. Wilhelm will study physical therapy at Nazareth College.
Including this year’s awards, the Murphy Scholarship Fund has made possible just short of $600,000 in scholarship support for area students’ continuing education.
Donations can be made to the John J. Murphy Family Scholarship at CRCF, 301 N. Union St., Suite 203, Olean, NY 14760 or online at cattfoundation.org.