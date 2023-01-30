ELDRED, Pa. — At least 21 agencies from two states and manpower of around 100 people worked to fight the four-alarm blaze Friday at the Eldred American Legion Post 887.
State police Fire Marshal Tyler Thompson from Clearfield County is investigating. No one was in the building at the time of the blaze. Reports indicate the fire was called in by neighbors shortly after 11 a.m Friday. Firefighters were on scene into the night on Friday, and were called back for rekindles over the weekend.
Getting enough water to the scene was a challenge, but one the region’s firefighters train for. One supply line from a fire hydrant was used. And tankers from multiple departments were shuttling water to the scene from a neighbor’s pond, and creeks, with some tankers heading toward Eldred, some toward Port Allegany and others toward Farmers Valley. Porta-tanks were set up at the scene to hold water supply from the trucks.
Aerial trucks were brought in from Coudersport and Bradford. Departments involved included the following: Eldred Township, Eldred Borough, Port Allegany, Smethport, Otto Township, Hamlin Township, Rew, Derrick City, Bradford City, Roulette, Coudersport, and Emporium for transfer; and from New York, Allegany, Bolivar, Town of Olean, Portville, Westons Mills and Knapp Creek for transfer.
McKean County Department of Emergency Services assisted, directing traffic. TLC EMS was on scene. Bradford Township was on standby.
Smethport Fire Police assisted with traffic control. The third alarm of the fire was transmitted with a “tanker force” responding. Tankers are part of the fleet in most area volunteer fire departments, including Eldred Township, Eldred Borough, Otto Township, Smethport, Port Allegany, Hamlin Township, Roulette, Coudersport, Portville, Bolivar, Town of Olean and Westons Mills.