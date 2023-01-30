ELDRED, Pa. — At least 21 agencies from two states and manpower of around 100 people worked to fight the four-alarm blaze Friday at the Eldred American Legion Post 887.

State police Fire Marshal Tyler Thompson from Clearfield County is investigating. No one was in the building at the time of the blaze. Reports indicate the fire was called in by neighbors shortly after 11 a.m Friday. Firefighters were on scene into the night on Friday, and were called back for rekindles over the weekend.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social