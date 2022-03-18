ALBANY — Two of Andrew M. Cuomo’s top former aides want to be dropped as defendants in a lawsuit filed by a state police investigator who accused the former governor of sexually harassing, kissing her on the cheek and inappropriately touching her while she was assigned to his protective detail.
The Times Union of Albany reports that Melissa DeRosa, a former top aide to Cuomo, and Richard Azzopardi, who remains a spokesman for the former governor, wrote a letter to U.S. District Court this week indicating they will file a motion to have the federal complaint against them dismissed.
DeRosa is accused in the lawsuit of aiding and abetting Cuomo’s alleged misconduct, and both are accused of retaliating against the female trooper.
The Times Union reports it is the only lawsuit that Cuomo has faced in connection with his alleged misconduct with 11 women, including several former aides, that was outlined in a state attorney general’s report released in August. Cuomo announced his resignation a week later, but has disputed the allegations and, while acknowledging he did things that were not appropriate, contends he did not sexually harass anyone.
The accusations by the trooper — identified in the attorney general’s report as “Trooper 1” — were among the most damaging leveled against Cuomo, who had urged a senior investigator on his protective detail to offer the now-31-year-old female investigator a job on the special unit that protects the governor. Two years ago, when pressed about the governor’s role in getting the trooper on his detail after meeting her at an event in New York City, Cuomo had denied having any role in her transfer.
The attorney general’s report also confirmed information that the Times Union had asked Cuomo’s office about in 2020: the State Police’s minimum qualification rules had been changed in order to get the female trooper on the governor’s protective detail. She alleged Cuomo later routinely engaged in inappropriate conduct, including touching her, kissing her on the cheek and asking her questions about clothing, personal life and marriage.
Paul Shechtman, an attorney for DeRosa and Azzopardi, says that neither DeRosa nor Azzopardi retaliated against the trooper, whose identity is being withheld by the Times Union. He said they were “private citizens” at the time they made comments accusing the trooper or her attorneys of trying to “extort” money from the governor.
“They were the predictable response of a spokesman defending his principal,” Schechtman said of Azzopardi’s Feb. 17 tweet in response to the federal lawsuit, in which he accused the trooper’s legal team of pursuing “cheap cash extortions.”
The lawsuit also contends DeRosa “aided and abetted” the governor’s alleged misconduct because she had dissuaded the Times Union from publishing a story about the trooper’s transfer to the protective detail two years ago.
“The discrimination claims against Ms. DeRosa should be dismissed because nowhere is it alleged that she knew Gov. Cuomo was harassing Trooper 1,” Shechtman wrote to the court. “Nor can it plausibly be inferred that Ms. DeRosa knew of Gov. Cuomo’s allegedly harassing conduct. ... If Gov. Cuomo was sexually harassing Trooper 1, it is unimaginable that he would have told anyone on his senior staff about his unlawful conduct. Indeed, the amended complaint alleges that he told Trooper 1 not to ‘tell anyone about our conversations.’”
The lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages, was filed in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn two months ago and lists allegations against Cuomo and his administration that largely mirror those outlined in the searing report issued by the state attorney general’s office that concluded the former governor was a serial sexual harasser who cultivated a toxic work environment.
Azzopardi said that while Cuomo apologized publicly to the female trooper, he could not recall kissing her on the cheek and has not conceded her other allegations.
Cuomo has returned to speaking at public events and waged an aggressive public relations campaign challenging the accounts of his 11 accusers. He recently indicated that he should have stayed in office and cleared his name, driving suspicions that he is eyeing a return to public office.