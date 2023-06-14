WESTONS MILLS — The former Olean Wholesale Grocery Cooperative warehouse on Haskell Road has been sold to a Central New York warehousing company.
The Cattaraugus County Office of Real Property and GIS Services reported this week that the site was sold last month by a subsidiary of C&S Wholesale Grocers to Spacemaker Olean LLC, part of the Spacemaker company of Sodus.
The sale includes three properties totaling about 26 acres, including the main warehouse with more than 355,000 square feet of floor space.
The deal closed April 26, with a recording date of May 2. Cattaraugus County publishes sales records for a given month in the middle of the following month.
Corey Wiktor, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency, said he has been in contact with Spacemaker for its needs.
“We hope to have some concrete potential projects in the next couple of months,” Wiktor said, adding there is a need for such space in the area’s business interests. “There’s been some interest already, and we want to do anything we can to help.
“I think it’s a great sign — it’s very large in size,” Wiktor said. “I think the last thing we want to do is not be creative in how we can help.”
Wiktor said the property is “a legacy plant” for the county, with the building’s age meaning work will be needed.
“It’s an old facility and time has taken its toll on the roof, the parking lot, and some of the interior spaces,” Wiktor said, with high costs expected — he noted a previous bid of $1 million for a roof replacement on the structure.
County property records indicate the main area of the facility dates to 1960, with more than 323,000 square feet of floor area. An addition from 2005 added another 33,000 square feet.
Keene, N.H.-based C&S purchased the property in February 2019 for $5.15 million from Olean Wholesale Grocery Cooperative Inc., taking over Olean Wholesale’s operations. The firm continues to have around 30 employees at the site, Wiktor said, and the operations are not expected to immediately change.
Spacemaker officials did not immediately return a request for comment.