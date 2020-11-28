A former principal in the Olean City School District has written a book profiling some remarkable women who have served in the U.S. military.
John F. Aceti of Kerrville, Texas, who worked in the Olean district from 1972 to 1993 and raised four children here, is the author of “Women Warriors — They Too Have Served.”
The book features 19 women who shared their experiences in the armed forces.
“They are some of the finest women I have ever met and they are a special breed of people that we need to recognize and thank every opportunity we have to do this,” Aceti said. “I found them to be very independent, courageous, brave, goal setters, adventurous and respectful. Many of them served in the U.S., some served abroad and some in combat.”
For example, one Air Force sergeant was an aircraft mechanic at various bases in the U.S. as well as in Okinawa, Japan, South Korea and Saudi Arabia. She had the opportunity to serve as an airplane mechanic with the famous Thunderbirds team for two years.
A U.S. Army nurse and officer held several leadership positions in all fields of medicine then worked in Indian Health Services at the Navaho Indian Reservation while also working in Saudi Arabia, Turkey and South Korea.
A sergeant in the Army served in combat in Honduras and later in Iraq, serving as combat telecommunications operator during a number of tours followed by being a recruiter.
Aceti graduated from Niagara Falls High School in 1950 and attended The State University of New York at Fredonia for one year before enlisting in the Air Force. After four years, he returned to Fredonia and graduated in 1958.
Teaching in Niagara Falls and then teaching and working as a school administrator in Geneseo, he accepted a position as a principal with the Olean in 1972, working here until his retirement in 1993.
Aceti was active with the Olean Rotary Club, serving as president for one year as well as leading a group on an international relations trip to Argentina for four weeks. In 2015, Aceti and his wife Carol traveled to Argentina to support a local school project.
He has served as a volunteer as well as photographer at the Museum of Western Art in Kerrville and has written six books.
He noted that, during a family reunion in 2016 near Jamestown, the family traveled to Olean for a day see their former home, visit the high school and have lunch at The Beef ‘N’ Barrel Restaurant.