OLEAN — Federal officials reported the former owner of the Olean Domino’s franchise will pay $150,000 to settle a lawsuit over race-based harassment.
The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission reported Thursday that Parris Pizza Company LLC agreed to a five-year consent decree to pay $150,000 to Black employees who were harassed and will send an apology letter to all former employees. If Parris Pizza opens any new businesses during the five-year period, it will institute robust anti-discrimination policies and provide training on the requirements of federal anti-discrimination laws for all employees.
“The law requires employers to thoroughly investigate complaints of racial harassment and take effective action to end a hostile work environment,” said Jeffrey Burstein, regional attorney for the EEOC’s New York District Office. “We are pleased Parris Pizza has agreed to provide relief to the Black employees who had to go to work every day and endure incessant use of racial slurs.”
The consent decree sends a message to employers that they cannot turn a blind eye to racial harassment, said EEOC’s New York Acting District Director Timothy Riera.
“The EEOC’s Buffalo Local Office will continue to be vigilant in its efforts to identify employers who fail to appropriately address racial harassment to ensure that such unlawful conduct stops," he said.
Announced in February, the lawsuit against the former owner of the Olean and Bradford, Pa., pizza restaurants alleged race-based harassment against Black employees since at least 2019.
The EEOC accused the company of subjecting its African American employees to a race-based hostile work environment. The alleged mistreatment included two managers’ regular and open use of slurs such as the “n-word” and “boy” during every shift.
The agency alleges that Black employees complained about the harassment and the complaints were met only with further harassment and intimidation. As an example, upon overhearing an African American employee tell a white co-worker not to use the N-word, a manager allegedly got close to the Black employee’s face and, in a threatening manner, said the N-word. And when an employee complained to the owner of Parris Pizza, one of the managers allegedly threatened the employee with a pair of scissors.
According to the EEOC’s complaint, Parris Pizza took no disciplinary action against the harassers, instead promoting one and giving the other a pay raise. Because of the harassment he had experienced, and Parris Pizza’s failure to protect him from discrimination, the employee was compelled to resign.
Parris Pizza officials could not be reached for comment. A message for Domino's corporate communications was not immediately returned.