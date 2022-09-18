BUFFALO (TNS) — A former New York State Supreme Court justice is about to join his one-time political patron in a jail cell.

Former justice John A. Michalek, 71, was sentenced week to a total of 16 months in jail and a $5,000 fine for admitting that he took bribes from long-time Erie County political power broker and Democratic Committee Chairman Steven Pigeon.

