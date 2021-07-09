Former Emporium, Pa., K-9 officer Volker Kiefer has pleaded guilty to charges relating to child pornography.
On Wednesday, Kiefer, 56, entered the plea to four counts of sexual abuse of children relating to child pornography, second-degree felonies, according to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.
Sentencing has been deferred pending completion of an evaluation to determine if Kiefer is a sexually violent predator. This case was prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Christopher Jones, and was heard before Judge Shawn T. McMahon, who serves as judge for Elk and Cameron counties.
Kiefer remains incarcerated in Potter County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bail. He is represented by attorney Christopher Martini.
The charges were filed by Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office following an investigation, and surveillance, by the Child Predator Section that began in 2020.
“Volker Kiefer was trusted by his community to protect and serve, but out of the public eye he was exploiting children,” said Shapiro when the charges were filed. “Enforcing the law does not put you above it.
My office will continue our work to protect children across the Commonwealth and hold those who exploit them accountable, without fear or favor.”
According to the criminal complaint, the website Stelivo notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children of possible child pornography, and sent them five images that were uploaded by a user eventually identified as Kiefer. The five images had been uploaded on five separate instances on the same day, Aug. 30, 2020.
The descriptions of the photos noted that each photo contained images of nude females appearing to be prepubescent or pubescent, and four of the images contained sex acts, one with another child and three with an adult male, according to the criminal complaint.
In March, agents with the state attorney general’s office searched Kiefer’s home, and Kiefer, who was located at the Emporium Borough Police station, agreed to an interview.
At first he told the agents that he had accidentally seen child pornography once, but immediately shut it off. After further questioning, Kiefer admitted to going into chat rooms. He said he had received child pornography from other people, and had saved it to his iPad, and said he traded images he had saved on his iPad, the complaint stated.
He told the agents he had “viewed child pornography numerous times in the last year,” and that he had been in a chat room as recently as the night before, and had received images within the last week or two. Kiefer told the agents “the youngest images that he received (were) of a female between 12 to 13.
“When asked, Volker indicated that it would be fair to call him a pedophile,” the criminal complaint stated.