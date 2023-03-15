Former Cattaraugus County resident, 81, running Antarctica Marathon

David Bruce, former Cornell Cooperative Extension director in Cattaraugus County, plans to run the Antarctica Marathon on March 22.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — David V. Bruce, the former director of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cattaraugus County, is heading to Antarctica, but not just to see the penguins and whales.

Bruce, 81, will be running across the freezing terrain as part of his effort to complete a marathon on all seven continents.

