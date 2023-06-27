Bradford, Pa., native John “Luke” Lucarelli was killed Sunday afternoon when his single-engine plane crashed into a home in Southport, N.C.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane took off from Cape Fear Regional Jetport at 4:15 p.m. Sunday, reported the Star News of Wilmington, N.C.
The National Transportation Safety Board indicated the plane was having engine trouble just a few minutes into the flight, and Lucarelli had radioed the airport notifying them of his intent to return. The plane crashed about a half-mile from the end of the runway, the newspaper reported.
A statement from City of Southport Fire Chief Charles A. Drew was posted to Facebook. It read, in part, “On arrival, the plane was fully engulfed in flames and the exterior of the structure was on fire as well. Three occupants self-evacuated and were not injured. The fire was contained within 15 minutes.
“I cannot release any information about the occupants of the aircraft at this time. The crash investigation has been turned over to the NC Highway Patrol and the Federal Aviation Administration.”
The home sustained minor damage, the fire department indicated.
Bradford friends of the family said that Lucarelli was flying home to Myrtle Beach, S.C., when the plane crashed.
More about the crash can be seen at the Star News site https://www.starnewsonline.com/story/news/nation/2023/06/26/plane-crash-southport-nc/70356729007/
Lucarelli had owned and operated car sales and repair businesses in the Bradford area in the 1980s and ’90s.