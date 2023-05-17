OLEAN — A bed tax on Olean hotel rentals is now up to Albany.
In a 6-1 vote, aldermen backed a request to the State Legislature asking for the authority to levy a hotel occupancy tax of 5% on room rentals in the city. Voting against the measure was Jason Panus, R-Ward 2.
Mayor Bill Aiello noted that changes to the city’s initial request were made in Albany.
“The Senate and Assembly both want a change in our request because in ours we did not have an expiration date,” Aiello said. “We’ll have an expiration date of two years, and we will have to renew it every two years.”
The Assembly bill has the bill number of A7071A, and the state Senate bill is numbered S6671A — both indicating an amendment from the original text to include the expiration date.
Aiello noted that Cattaraugus County reauthorizes its local sales tax rate every two years through the same Municipal Home Rule Law process.
A special meeting was called for Tuesday “because we’re under a tight schedule because the session ends June 8,” Aiello noted, with the extra week giving the bill a better chance of making it through Albany before lawmakers go home for the year.
The legislature generally only meets for about six months a year, and is typically only called back in the latter half of the year by the governor under extraordinary circumstances.
Under agreements with the state, stays through booking companies like Airbnb would also be covered by the bed tax.
“I generally don’t support new taxes,” Panus said, “because we’re taxed enough in this country already. ... I can understand that if we’re providing something” to the hotel users, Panus added, “but I don’t know that I see that or understand that at this point.”
Aiello, noting state, county and local taxes are known costs in using hotels while traveling, said they do not particularly sway where a person stays. “I don’t care where you go, you’re going to pay an occupancy tax.”
Cattaraugus County received around $111,000 with its 5% bed tax in 2019 on city rentals — with the city potentially having received the same amount that year if the bed tax were in place at the time. Funds from a bed tax are not included in the city’s 2023-24 budget, passed in April and going into effect June 1.
Aiello said the initial letter to the city’s legislative delegation indicated the revenue will be used for community development, planning and tourism efforts.
Aldermen noted that the tax will have minimal effect on city residents, as few if any use short-term rental services locally.
“We’re taxing people coming through and to our area — instead of our residents,” said Jennifer Forney, R-Ward 3. She also noted that with large events in the region, the city receives many hotel guests as overflow, as the region does not have a high concentration of lodging options.
“The city only has ‘X’ number of ways to bring in revenue,” said Finance Chair Sonya McCall, D-Ward 4, and few that have limited impact on city residents.