Bird flu in NY

Ducklings nestle together at a farm in New York’s Hudson Valley.

 Sreang Veng Hok/Cornell University

ITHACA — In mid-February, the owners of a backyard flock in Suffolk County noticed two guinea hens and three of their chickens were sick. Three days later, the birds were dead.

Within five hours of getting a swab of the birds’ airways, Cornell University’s Animal Health Diagnostic Center and the New York State Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory determined it was New York state’s first case of a deadly strain of avian influenza – the same strain that has killed millions of domestic poultry and devastated wild birds in dozens of countries.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social