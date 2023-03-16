Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday declared the week of March 13 as Flood Safety Awareness Week in New York state.

“Flooding is the top weather-related threat New Yorkers face, and Flood Safety Awareness Week is a great opportunity to learn what to do before, during and after a flood event,” Hochul said. “New York state is home to numerous bodies of water, including the Great Lakes, the St. Lawrence Seaway, the Hudson and Mohawk Rivers, the Finger Lakes, coastal areas, and countless rivers, lakes and streams — all the more reason for New Yorkers to understand the danger of flooding and how to best prepare.”

Trending Food Videos

 

Tags

Local & Social