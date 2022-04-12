WELLSVILLE — Kevin Fleischman has once again been elected overall chief of the Wellsville Volunteer Fire Department, with this set to be his last term.
First assistant chief will be Rod Winans and second assistant chief is Bill Day Jr.
Today’s fire companies are challenged by changing mores that find fewer individuals with time to volunteer, tight finances and aging membership. During recent elections members of each of the four companies said their greatest problem is membership and the need to recruit new members.
“Membership is the big problem,” Fleischman said. “Money is always tight, and the cost of equipment has risen like everything else.”
His answer prompted a question: If Wellsville were to see a large fire such as a blaze at a plant, a school or the hospital, would there be enough firefighters to handle it?
“Oh, yeah,” Fleischman said, “we always get 35 to 40 firefighters when we have a big fire and 10 to 15 when we have a small one.”
The department can also request mutual aid for both personnel and equipment from departments in other towns.
“It is not so much that we don’t have enough people,” Winans clarified. “It is that we need younger members.”
The average Wellsville firefighter is in his mid- to late 40s and early 50s.
Fleischman explained that members of the community can join the fire department at age 16. Currently, the department has no junior firefighter program, but Fleischman says he hopes to restore it.
Each recruit undergoes rigorous training before they climb on a truck or step into a burning building he said explaining that they first spend hours in Basic Cold Zone training where they learn how to deal with hydrants and hoses. The next level of training is Exterior Fire Fighting and from there candidates graduate to Internal Fire Fighting where they learn to use masks and breathing apparatus while fighting fires. It takes between two and three years to become a fully trained fire fighter with advanced training programs offered across the board. Training sessions are local or at the county facility.
Which brings up another problem Fleischman and the local department are facing, the local training facility is in need of repair, specifically the burn room where trainees learn how to safely enter and exit and fight fire in a burning building.
Day estimates, “In excess of $40,000 is needed to repair it.”
Fleischman said the department also has a tanker committee which is looking at the possibility of purchasing a new tanker which will be used by all the companies.
Fleischman said that his greatest wish for the upcoming year is, “To get through it peacefully without any big problems and get my assistants ready to take over.”
He said he is also looking into possible grant funding and increasing membership.
Anyone wishing to join the volunteer fire department should stop in at either the Main Street Hall or the Grant Duke Hose Company on Stevens Street or the Dyke Street Engine Company on Hanover Street and pick up an application.