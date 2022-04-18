CUBA — There’s a new dog trainer in town who recognizes it’s not just the dog who needs training — but dog owners as well.
“My mission is to help dogs and dog owners enjoy life together,” said Alexandria Scott, owner and trainer. Here are five things you want to know about Liggett’s Dog Training.
1. What is Liggett’s Dog Training?
Liggett’s Dog Training is a new business that opened today by Scott. While based in Cuba, she expects to travel throughout the Southern Tier.
2. What services do they offer?
“I’m very excited to offer in-home dog training for obedience, puppy training and behavior modification,” Scott said. From puppy set-up and training, to basic and advanced obedience, the service is based on the individual dog. “The services I have, it’s very customizable. I teach the dog to be a good companion. I’ll come to your home and take (the dog) out in public… I’m really excited the new puppy training to make sure your puppy has the best chance of success.” A free 15-minute consultation is available.
3. How do I contact them?
Training appointments can be made by email to alex@alexliggett.com or call (570) 939-7358 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday thru Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Information can be found at alexliggett.com, facebook.com/alexxligg or @alexxligg.
4. How did she get started?
As her website explains, after helping her own dog “work through some high prey drive and reactivity issues,” after two years of ownership, Scott decided to teach herself how to train her dog. “I listed dog training on my Rover profile, and people just kept asking for that service,” she said. Her business continued to grow as she started helping other people with their dogs. Before her move to Cuba from Lewisburg, Pa., she worked with dogs for five years in a shelter setting and previous practice. She also has about 10 years showing and training quarter horses for local and national competition.
5. What’s in store for Liggett’s Dog Training?
Scott hopes to build her business and in that effort, there is a wealth of information available at alexliggett.com. A blog is updated regularly with subjects like “My dog won’t stop barking,” and “How to foster a dog.” Free printables are available by email on items like a new puppy checklist and how to make money dog sitting. A newsletter is another option. Scott has reached out to the local animal community at the SPCA Serving Allegany County in Belmont. “I have been working with the do from the Allegany SPCA twice a week for the last two months on obedience and behavior modification,” she said.