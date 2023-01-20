Five Mile Trail in Allegany about safety, exercise, connectivity

Allegany Supervisor Mike Higgins (at left seated on table), speaks to people attending a public meeting on a Five Mile Road Trail Feasibility Study last week at Allegany-Limestone Middle-High School.

 Rick Miller/Olean Times Herald

ALLEGANY — For Supervisor Mike Higgins, the Five Mile Road Trail Feasibility Study the Allegany Town Board has commissioned is about safety, exercise and connectivity.

The initial public meeting on the proposed trail last week at Allegany-Limestone Middle-High School High School on Five Mile produced some hiccups as some property owners balked at having a public trail cross their front yards.

People who participated in a public meeting last week on a Five Mile Road Trail Feasibility Study in Allegany place their marks on a graph as part of the study. Most Five Mile Road residents at the meeting were not in favor of the trail.

