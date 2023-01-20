Five Mile Trail in Allegany about safety, exercise, connectivity

ALLEGANY — For Supervisor Mike Higgins, the Five Mile Road Trail Feasibility Study the Allegany Town Board has commissioned is about safety, exercise and connectivity.
The initial public meeting on the proposed trail last week at Allegany-Limestone Middle-High School High School on Five Mile produced some hiccups as some property owners balked at having a public trail cross their front yards.
Higgins was undeterred. He had not expected the process to be easy and knew there would be some initial opposition.
“I’m glad we had a good turnout and glad that people were there to share their thoughts,” Higgins said Thursday afternoon. “We are glad to hear from the people.”
There were several exercises in which attendees had the opportunity to express how they felt about a possible trail.
One takeaway from those exercises was that most people would like to see the 45 mph speed limit reduced on Five Mile Road, Higgins pointed out.
Another takeaway is that “there is a lot of apprehension over having a trail in peoples’ front yards,” Higgins said.
“All that feedback will be used in the study,” he said. Another public meeting is expected to be held before the study is completed and released this summer.
“The road is the shortest route to the school,” 2 miles outside the village, Higgins said. “Being on peoples’ property may be a problem.” He’s not sure how wide the right-of-way is along the roadway.
The study is designed to include three options, one of which could be building the trail off Five Mile Road — following Five Mile Creek.
That option, Higgins said, might face more opposition than being along the roadway because it would clearly be on people’s property.
Higgins thinks someone along Five Mile Road is going to have to champion a trail, but for now it looks like many of the more than 100 property owners are not convinced.
Safety and health are Higgins two big selling points of a trail between the village and school. “To be able to walk to school would be positive — a step in the right direction,” he explained.
Over the next 30 years Higgins expects a growing population in Allegany and thinks a trail would be a positive development that would residents would appreciate.
It could not only be connected to the existing Allegheny River Valley Trail, but to trails envisioned that would connect Buffalo to Olean, as well as the Genesee Valley Greenway that could be extended from Hinsdale to Olean.
The study is being conducted by GObike, a Buffalo group, with funding from the Buffalo Community Foundation through the Ralph Wilson Foundation.
As for Higgins, you could say trails are in his blood. His father, Joseph Higgins, was the driving force behind the Allegheny River Valley Trail.
“We love to walk and bike,” Higgins said. “I live on the Four Mile Road. I think to have a sidewalk (for safety) would be great.”
A preliminary Five Mile Road trail design is expected by mid-March. A final design could be ready by April along with a report to the town board.
GObike is looking for additional public input through Feb. 15. The survey is available at info@gobikebuffalo.org. There is also an interactive map at https://qrco.de/bdbnAD.