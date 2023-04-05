COUDERSPORT, Pa. — Five people were hurt but no lives were lost during a three-alarm fire Wednesday morning at the Hotel Crittenden in downtown Coudersport.
More than 100 firefighters fought the blaze, which appeared to have started on the third floor of the historic building, according to a social media post from the hotel’s ownership:
“We had a terrible fire on the third floor of our hotel. Thankfully everyone escaped with their lives, and their pets lives. Our local fire departments did a fantastic job containing the fire and we appreciate them so much. We will be closed until further notice as we clean up and assess the damage. We hope to be back as soon as possible.”
Around 6:30 a.m., Port Allegany’s Star Hose Company indicated Rescue 3 was dispatched to a working commercial building fire on Main Street in Coudersport, with reports indicating people may be trapped inside the three-story brick structure. As soon as they arrived on scene, they upgraded to a second-alarm, calling for a full-company response.
“Originally designated for the (Rapid Intervention Team) assignment, the Rescue Company arrived on the scene and was put to work conducting searches on the second and third floors. Several occupants were rescued via ground ladders and the fire escape by first due companies,” Star Hose Company reported.
Radio reports had indicated some people were trapped on the fire escape, while others were inside on the second floor, where heavy fire was showing. It was declared a mass casualty incident about 8 a.m. — not meaning a loss of life, but meaning an event where the capabilities of emergency personnel may become overwhelmed with the number of potential patients.
The fire was declared under control about 11 a.m., according to a social media post by Coudersport Fire Chief Bryan Phelps.
The American Red Cross Disaster Team responded, helping three families in need.
McKean County departments on the scene included Smethport and Bradford Township as well as Port Allegany, and Mount Jewett was on standby in Smethport while Eldred Township was on standby in Roulette.
All McKean County units were back in service by 2 p.m.
Aerial trucks were on scene from Coudersport, Genesee and Galeton in Potter County, Emporium in Cameron County and Wellsville, N.Y.. Fire departments included Roulette, Genesee, Shinglehouse, Ulysses, Harrison Township, Westfield, Austin and Wellsville, N.Y. Ambulances present were from Coudersport, Roulette, Genesee and Port Allegany.
The Hotel Crittenden was built in 1891 and the majority of the building is original. It operates as a hotel, restaurant and taproom.