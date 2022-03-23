JAMESTOWN — There are fish that everyone seems to know, but many more that are rarely seen.
Discover the lesser known fish of the Allegheny River Watershed at Audubon Community Nature Center’s First Friday, April 1, 11 a.m.-noon. Learn about the non-game fish that are hiding in plain sight and deserve to be appreciated.
Many people interested in fish, fishing, and nature are familiar with trout, basses, walleye, crappie, and perch. This program will touch on their importance and history but will really shine a spotlight on the extremely interesting and beautiful non-game fish of the Upper Allegheny Watershed.
The presentation will be by Tanner Harris, a fisheries biologist aide for the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. Tanner has a bachelor’s degree in environmental biology and an interest in fish that goes back to his childhood.
Face coverings are optional inside the Nature Center building. If you have been recently exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or are currently experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms, wearing a face covering is highly encouraged.
The fee is $6 for Nature Center members, $8 for non-members.
Reservations are requested by Thursday, March 31. They can be made by calling (716) 569-2345 or going to AudubonCNC.org and clicking through “Register for a Program.” Walk-ins are welcome if there is room.
Audubon Community Nature Center is located at 1600 Riverside Road, one-quarter mile east of Route 62 between Jamestown and Warren, Pa. Dawn to dusk daily you can enjoy the six miles of trails and outdoor Nature Play Area and view Liberty, Audubon's non-releasable Bald Eagle, all for free.
The three-story Nature Center building houses interactive displays, a collection of live animals including the Hellbender exhibit, the 2021 Nature Photography Contest winners, and the Blue Heron Gift Shop. Visitors are welcome Mondays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. — 4:30 p.m., and Sundays, 1 — 4:30 p.m. Nature Center members and SNAP/EBT cardholders have free building admission daily. Building admission is also free every Sunday for non-Nature Center members.
To learn more about Audubon and its many programs, call (716) 569-2345, find Audubon Community Nature Center on Facebook, or visit AudubonCNC.org.