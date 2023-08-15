WELLSVILLE — Saturday’s Taste of Wellsville is one more summer fling to highlight what the village has to offer when it comes to your taste buds.
Heather Joyce, who chairs the event and is a member of the Wellsville Development Corp., which is organizing it, explained how the event came about.
“The owners of the Giant Food Mart came to us asking us to organize the event which would feature local food businesses, and offering to sponsor it,” she said.
From that suggestion last winter, the event was developed with the idea of highlighting not only Wellsville’s eateries, but also adding a couple of outside vendors to beef up the event, she said.
Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Main Street will be closed off from State Street to Pearl Street for the Taste of Wellsville.
Joyce said that there are 56 vendors with 13 of those being featured Wellsville vendors. All vendors will be set up in front of their stores with others scattered up and down the street. The library lawn will serve as a site for kids’ games organized by the YMCA with music throughout the day. A food tent will be set up between L’Italia and Community Bank where people can sit and enjoy the food offered by the vendors. A Corn Hole Tournament will be taking place in the Pizza King block. The cost is $20 per team. The event also features a BINGO game where participants pick up a card from the WDC tent. Participants will gather stickers from the vendors they visit and return the cards to the WDC, at the end of the event to be eligible to win a gift card from the Giant.
Some food vendors, that don’t have store fronts, such as the Wellsville General Store, Nacho Mamas, Papa Louies, Napoli’s and the ScandinaviRev’s will be set up on the street. The Wellsville Area Farmers market vendors with fresh vegetables, jewelry and other items of interest will also be set up on the street in the area around the library.
While Joyce did not have the order of appearance, music will be provided by Anton Flint, The Young Sisters, Emma Tyme and Alex Cole all on the library lawn.
Outside of Wellsville food vendors, include the Kopper Keg of Cuba, Dawnie Jeans of Belmont, She Brews a coffee vendor and Wrapped in Dough, a bakery vendor.
For those in need of an alcoholic beverage, the village’s open container law has been lifted for the event. Imbibers can register at one of the participating restaurants or at the Wellsville Brewery to be able to carry their beverages on the street. Joyce admitted she wasn’t sure how it will work or whether there will be an additional fee for the privilege.
“Our goal is to grow this event for the future and to highlight all the local food businesses there are in Wellsville,” she said. Those participating so far are the Beef Haus, Wellsville General Store, Texas Hot, Creative Arts Center, L’Italia, Wellsville Brewery, Shop At Main, the Wellsville Country Club, Napoli’s, and Pizza King.
The Taste of Wellsville will take place Saturday, rain, or shine. Joyce said, “Just grab your rain poncho and come on down the event will still be taking place.”
While Giant Food Mart is the main event sponsor, any profits generated from the event will help to fund the WDC projects such as the flower containers lining the streets, Christmas decorations and the mini grant program.
“We hope to make this an annual event that serves as one last fling before summer’s over and that shows Wellsville is a great little community with lots to offer,” Joyce said.