OLEAN — Applications are coming in for the first installment of StrOlean scheduled for June 4.
“We currently have 23 organizations signed up for retail, event or food vendors for StrOlean,” stated Lisa Carpenter, GOACC administrative assistant.
StrOlean is defined as an event to be held in throughout the Olean area; event goers can saunter, amble, wander, walk the sidewalks; and able to enjoy food, music, fine arts, classic cars and fun for all ages. Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce held its first ever StrOlean August 2017.
Although the event is called StrOlean, the Chamber’s market area includes Allegany, Hinsdale, Portville and Westons Mills.
“GOACC is encouraging all to participate – whether in Allegany, Olean, Portville,” Yanetsko said. “We gather all the participants information and promote it as one event with many locations.”
There are three ways for businesses and organizations to participate. Retail/PopUp is one option — brick/mortar retail stores are encouraged to host a sales inside/outside their store. For those vending outside their own store, there is no charge – however, please fill out an application for inclusion in promotion. For those that are considered real pop ups – vendors that display and sell their artisan items, catalog/home party, farm market stands, artwork, jewelry and more as well as food trucks – they will be a POP UP Market – a temporary ‘store’ in the location they choose/request.
Food vendors are another option — If you are a restaurant, we would like you to vend outside your store. If unable to or not feasible outside, please let us know if you have any food specials or music entertainment during StrOlean. As an existing storefront, there will be no fee to participate.
GOACC is encouraging food vendors to come and serve up some food. There is an application for those businesses wishing to open a food spot during the StrOlean Fest.
Chamber officials said they are also seeking more events for the day. Past StrOleans have seen a wide range of activities from tire flipping competitions to roller derby demos; to carnival games and children’s crafts; fun runs, music entertainment, yoga classes outside and more.
“GOACC is encouraging businesses, non-profits and school groups to start now and plan to participate in one or all StrOleans. For example, an organization or school group could host a 5K Run / Walk during any edition,” added Carpenter.
Applications available for retail, food and event vendors online at www.oleanny.com, at the Chamber office or by calling 716-372-4433. Those interested in participating as a retail or food vendor or as an event organizer, GOACC encourages information to be turned into the office as soon as you have it set for proper promotion and planning, as well as no duplication of events. For more information or registration forms, please call GOACC at 716-372-4433 or email events@oleanny.com.