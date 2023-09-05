ANGELICA — Two decades and two years ago the nation watched as hundreds of first responders rushed on the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York — and learned about bravery and dedication.
Nothing has changed in the 22 years since that disaster. First responders — police, firefighters, rescue workers and emergency medical service personnel are still running to where others fear to tread. On Saturday, the Angelica Farmers’ Market is hosting a celebration of that spirit and thanking all first responders for their service, especially those volunteers of the Angelica Fire and Rescue Department.
At 11 a.m. Saturday from the gazebo on Park Circle, Trisha Jopson will thank all first responders as she dedicates that day’s market to them.
A member of the Angelica Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department who serves as a fire police member, Jopson said, “I work with the best-trained department in the county. They respond at any time of the day or in the middle of the night — and it isn’t their job. These are volunteers who go out of their way to help people. I just want the people of Angelica and the county to know just how lucky they are to have such dedicated first responders watching over them.”
It is also a bittersweet memorial for Jopson, who grew up on Long Island surrounded by first responders, and she remembers a special friend who died at the World Trade Center after responding to the scene.
All first responders are invited to take part in the ceremony Saturday and Jopson hopes that people attending the market will bring their children.
“It is good for children to get to know the faces of first responders, so when there is a problem like a car accident or an accident in their home, they won’t be afraid when a first responder comes to help them,” she said.
The ceremony will also feature area politicians or their representatives. Staff from Veteran’s Outreach and Peer Crisis Counseling will also be on hand to honor first responders.
Along with the normal market offerings, there will also be a basket auction featuring a basket which will be full of vendor items. First responders who show their IDs will get free raffle tickets. There will also be music and food at the event and special activities for children.
The Angelica Farmers’ Market has grown this year, said Jopson, who also participates in the market, and has a wider variety of fruits, vegetables and crafts.
The market is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays at Park Circle.