ASHFORD — Like many other Western New York maple producers, Blesy Maple in the town of Ashford will be open to the public this first Maple Weekend.

Located at 7129 Henrietta Road, Springville — off Route 219 in Ashford — Blesy Maple has been boiling maple sap since Feb. 4, operator Brandon Blesy said.

Trending Food Videos

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Tags

Local & Social