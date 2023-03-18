ASHFORD — Like many other Western New York maple producers, Blesy Maple in the town of Ashford will be open to the public this first Maple Weekend.
Located at 7129 Henrietta Road, Springville — off Route 219 in Ashford — Blesy Maple has been boiling maple sap since Feb. 4, operator Brandon Blesy said.
With cool nights and days above freezing, but not too warm as to make the maple trees bud, the sap hasn’t stopped flowing.
“Our goal this year was 350 gallons,” Blesy said Friday as he readied the evaporator for demonstrations today and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “We’ve already made 400 gallons.” This year the farm added about 1,700 taps.
The sugar house will be open for next weekend’s Maple Weekend, too, he said. Half-gallon and smaller containers are also on display along one wall of the sugarhouse. They also have maple cotton candy and other products.
Six other Cattaraugus County maple producers are participating in the 2023 Maple Weekend sponsored by the New York State Maple Producers Association. Three of them are also offering pancake breakfasts during their Maple Weekend activities.
There is no better smell than boiling maple sap — unless it’s fresh maple syrup on a stack of pancakes. Statewide, there are 110 participating maple producers, including three in Allegany County.
County residents and other visitors will have the chance to tour sugar shacks and immerse themselves in the smells.
Sprague’s Maple Farm outside Portville offers a tractor-drawn wagon ride to its sugarhouse and tours with hot chocolate and maple donuts awaiting visitors at the top of the hill.
Sprague’s pancake breakfasts are served with their own maple syrup daily.
Other county maple producers participating in the Maple Weekends are:
Boberg’s Maple in Delevan offers samples of its maple cream and syrup products. They will be open both days, both weekends. Call (716) 378-8736.
Moore’s Maple Shack & Pancake House in Freedom will have the evaporator running. Their restaurant features All-You-Can-Eat Buttermilk Pancakes. Moore’s restaurant is open every day until mid-April.
Ulinger’s Maple Farm in East Otto welcomes visitors both days, both weekends from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. The maple farm has 14,000 trees. They have products in several locations and on their website and on Facebook.
Wright Farms in Farmersville offers Maple Weekend visitors to its sugarhouse jackwax which turns maple and snow into a taffy substance. The farm has more than 8,000 taps that feed sap to their modern sugarhouse. They will welcome visitors both days, both Maple Weekends.
Sticky Paws and Eden Valley Creamery in South Dayton, will be teaming up at 12540 Dredge Road. They will both have samples of their products and an outdoor display, depending on the weather. They will be open both weekends.
Don’t forget the annual Western New York Maple Festival in Franklinville rolls around April 29 and 30.
In neighboring Allegany County, three maple producers are participating in the upcoming Maple Weekends. They are: Hint’s Red Roof Maple in Friendship, Campbell Maple in Cuba and Cartwright’s Maple Tree Inn, Angelica.
