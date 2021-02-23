ELLICOTTVILLE — The first of two free virtual gardening workshops by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cattaraugus County and Master Gardener volunteers will be offered tonight at 7 o’clock.
These workshops will be hosted and presented by Cooperative Extension staff, regional master gardener volunteers, and other local gardening experts. Each session will focus on one or two gardening topics, with time allotted to questions and answers.
Those who are interested in these topics as a beginner or experienced home gardener, can attend any or all of these free educational sessions via Zoom presentation.
These first two sessions will each be offered at two different times. Presentations will cover topics on wintertime garden planning, preparation, and care.
In the first workshop volunteers will share tips for caring for your fruit and ornamental trees and bushes in the cold season through proper pruning technique.
The second workshop will show different methods for planning your garden and get a jump on your growing season.
“Garden Planning/Winter Pruning” (same content on both dates) is set for 7 o’clock tonight and 10 a.m. Thursday. Log onto the Cornell Cooperative Extension’s website to find links to the Zoom program.
The limited frost-free gardening months in Western New York can be a challenge for any gardener. Learn about growing and caring for seedlings to get a head start on the growing season and improve the length and variety of your harvest.
“Growing and Caring for Seedlings, from Seed to Garden” (same content on both dates) is March 23 at 7 p.m. and March 25 at 10 a.m.
Contact Jesse Meeder with any questions or for further registration details at jpm453@cornell.edu.