OLEAN — Some students in the Olean City School District got the red carpet treatment on the first day of school Wednesday and are ready to rock on to a great year.
As children walked with their parents up to the East View Elementary main entrance, a road crew of teachers, administrators and school staff welcomed them with a set-up worthy of the Rolling Stones.
“Our East View Husky Pups were welcomed with a Rock n’ Roll Party because East View Rocks,” said Principal Laura Hodara.
Students were given VIP passes, had their pictures taken in a rock star photo booth and jammed with physical education teacher Jason Folland on the drums before entering the building.
“We are so happy to have another year underway and loved to see all the smiles on the faces of our students and families,” Hodara said. “Let’s rock, East View Husky Pups!”
District Superintendent Dr. Genelle Morris welcomed students and their families to the first day of school with a personal message on the school’s website. She said the district is excited to embark on this new academic journey together, adding that dedicated teachers and staff are here to support and guide the students every step of the way.
“This school year holds countless opportunities for learning, growth and achievement,” she wrote. “Embrace each day with enthusiasm and a thirst for knowledge. Remember: your success is our top priority.”
Whether a student is returning after spending their entire school career in Olean or they’re brand new to the Husky community, Morris assured the students they are valued and welcomed. The district is committed to providing “a safe, nurturing and inclusive environment” where everyone can thrive, she said.
“Let’s make this year memorable, filled with friendship, discovery and accomplishments,” Morris added. “Together, we can achieve great things. Here’s to a fantastic year ahead!”
(*This story has been updated to reflect the correction of Mr. Folland's first name to Jason. The Times Herald regrets the error.)