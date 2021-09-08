ALLEGANY — The first day of the 2021-22 school year went smoothly at Allegany-Limestone Central School District, Superintendent Tony Giannicchi said.
“Transporting 1,200 students and with 200 employees — going back to a full-day went smoothly,” Giannicchi said. “It was exciting to see students back in school. Talking to students in the halls, everybody seemed excited to be back.”
Like other schools across the state, Allegany-Limestone students, teachers and staff — unvaccinated and vaccinated — are wearing masks under CDC COVID-19 guidelines and a directive from the state Health Department.
The important thing is that everyone is together and in-school safely, Giannicchi said. The district had one of the lowest rates of COVID-19 in the county last year. “We did everything we could” to keep people safe.
Teachers will be tested regularly for COVID-19, but students will not.
School officials aren’t sure of what percentage of students in the district age 12 and older are vaccinated. Teachers and staff are under directive from the state Department of Health to be vaccinated.
Giannicchi said school officials expect to be able to access the database that shows which students are vaccinated in the event it is necessary to notify which students and parents to quarantine if there is a virus exposure.
Giannicchi’s administrative team spent the entire summer planning for the opening of school under shifting COVID-19 rules.
“We did everything we could,” he said. The community “wants to keep kids safe and do everything right. ... A lot of planning goes into the first day of school. I’ve got a great administrative team. It’s a group effort. We had COVID and a building oproject on top of that.”
Cattaraugus County and most of the rest of the New York counties are in the “red” in terms of high transmission of COVID-19, mostly the more contagious delta variant. The CDC has recommended everyone wear masks inside whether or not they are vaccinated.
Outside of COVID-19, Allegany-Limestone school officials are looking forward to introducing students to more cultural diversity, Giannicchi said.
“We want to make them more aware of the world around them,” he said.
Children at the elementary school also found changes had been made at the building over the summer.
Bright new floor tiles and designs and lots of new paint greeted the students. There are new display cases waiting for students’ artwork.
Following CDC recommendations and a directive from the state Health Department, students, teachers and staff wore masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Rooms were also thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.
A few of the changes include renovation of the multi-purpose room space, remodeled bathrooms and new carpeting in the library.
After arriving by bus or car and checking in at the front doors, students went off to find their classroom and new teachers.
A new playground is being installed outside the school.